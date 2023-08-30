'Unique, fun atmosphere' awaits Monarchs to open season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Enter Sandman blaring, crowd noise pumping, band music sprinkled in... all features of an Old Dominion football practice leading up to this Saturday's season opener at Virginia Tech.

In addition to preparing on the field, the Monarchs are also getting ready for what head coach Ricky Rahne calls one of the 'unique, fun atmosphere in college football.' A little extra energy comes from the opening game wherever it may be, let alone a packed house in Blacksburg.

"Getting the opportunity to play a night game in a stadium as historic and challenging as Lane Stadium, that's pretty awesome," Rahne said. "We're looking forward to that, too, and I think that will bring even a little bit more emotion and energy to it."

"Being on the sideline, it was hard hearing the guy next to me," wide receiver Javon Harvey said of his first trip to the Hokies' home field back in 2019. "Back in that year, we had two transfers that came from Virginia Tech so it was even more intense from the crowd."

Saturday will mark the fifth meeting between the two in-state foes. They've split their first four match-ups with each team winning twice in its home stadium. Last season, Old Dominion opened the campaign with a 20-17 victory over the Hokies. This weekend, ODU will not only contend with Virginia Tech itself, but the surroundings as well.

"We've played a certain Metallica song 427 times already," Rahne smiled. "I think it'll play another 427."

The silver and blue are coming off a 3-9 season in 2022, one that saw them start out 3-3, but fall in their final six games. After a productive offseason and preseason, Old Dominion is ready to hit some players in different jerseys and write a new, more successful chapter this season. The Monarchs will face a Hokies' team that is looking to turn things around after its own struggles in Brent Pry's first season, when Tech finished 3-8. That win total was the lowest for the program since 1992.

"Very, very psyched," linebacker E.J. Green said of meeting an opponent for the first time this season. "We haven't seen anyone in a few months so I think we are ready to roll."

"We're fired up," added Harvey. "We're ready to go and compete against the Hokies. We've been going at each other this whole summer and it's made us better, but we're ready for a different color."

Grant Wilson will make his first career start at quarterback for Old Dominion on Saturday, while Grant Wells retains the top spot on the depth chart at QB for Virginia Tech. The Monarchs are familiar with Wells, seeing him with Marshall in 2021 and again as a Hokie last season.

ODU's leading receiver from last year will now be on the opposite side of the field, as Ali Jennings transferred to Virginia Tech during the offseason. He's one of three big contributors to hit the transfer portal following 2022, joining running back Blake Watson, who landed at Memphis, and quarterback Hayden Wolff, who is now at Western Michigan.

The Monarchs and Hokies kickoff at 8:00 PM on Saturday. Fans can catch the game on ACC Network.