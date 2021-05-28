University of Virginia athletics returns to 100 percent capacity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Athletics director Carla Williams announced today the return to 100 percent capacity and normal operating procedures for Virginia home athletics events. UVA will continue to follow the executive orders from the Commonwealth of Virginia and all health and safety protocols mandated by the University and the Blue Ridge Health District regarding its home events and operations.

“After consultation with President Jim Ryan and UVA Health System professionals, we are excited to finally welcome back our fans and resume what we would consider normal home event operations,” Williams said. “I want to thank all of our fans for their support, understanding and patience over the last 15 months. We have a renewed appreciation for your presence and we are looking forward to seeing you.”

“I also want to express my gratitude to our student-athletes, coaches and staff for the extraordinary measures they have taken during this time.”

Specific health protocols that will be in place for home athletics events starting this fall will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Virginia’s 2021 football season are currently on sale. Information regarding ticket sales for other Cavalier sports programs will be announced in the future.