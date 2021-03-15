Menu

UVA basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Ohio

Gerry Broome/AP
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Reece Beekman
Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 14, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – ACC regular-season champion Virginia (18-6) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA West Region for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will make its school-record seventh straight and 24th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Ohio (16-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Saturday, March 20. Location, tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.

The winner of the Virginia-Ohio first-round game will meet No. 5 seed Creighton (20-8) or No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara (22-4) in the second round on Monday, March 22.

This is Virginia's eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-22 in 23 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

