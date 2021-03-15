UVA basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Ohio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – ACC regular-season champion Virginia (18-6) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA West Region for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will make its school-record seventh straight and 24th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Ohio (16-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Saturday, March 20. Location, tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.

The winner of the Virginia-Ohio first-round game will meet No. 5 seed Creighton (20-8) or No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara (22-4) in the second round on Monday, March 22.

This is Virginia's eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-22 in 23 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.