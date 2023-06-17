UVA drops College World Series opener

OMAHA, NE (WTKR)- Things looked pretty good for UVA entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night, but Florida saved its best for last.

Luke Heyman belted a bases-loaded walk-off sacrifice fly in the final frame to give the Gators a 6-5 comeback win over the Cavaliers in the opening round of the College World Series.

The walk-off run was the last of three scores plated by Florida in the inning. Ty Evans belted a solo home run to lead off the frame and Wyatt Langford put the tying run into the seats two batters later.

Virginia had erased a one-run deficit by scoring four in the seventh inning. After Anthony Stephan grounded out to score Ethan Anderson, Griff O'Ferrall belted a two-out two-run double down the left field line to put the Wahoos on top. Ethan O'Donnell pushed O'Ferrall across with a double of his own to give UVA a 4-1 lead.

The Gators would score a run in each of the next two innings, but Western Branch product Harrison Didawick gave the Cavs some insurance with an RBI triple to deep right field. It wouldn't be enough, however, as the ninth-inning rally by Florida sent the Wahoos to the losers bracket.

Nick Parker pitched a gem on the hill for UVA. He tossed six strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits. Jake Berry pitched in some of the more crucial late-game situations, allowing the final four Florida runs to suffer the loss. He was on the hill for 1.2 innings and threw 46 pitches.

Next up for Virginia is an elimination game against TCU on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs fell to Oral Roberts in game one on Friday afternoon.