UVA fans head to Philadelphia to cheer on Cavaliers in NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Virginia is taking the court in Philadelphia in hopes of advancing to the Sweet 16. Plenty of Cavalier fans are in the City of Brotherly Love right along with them.

Some Orange and Blue faithful gathered at Other Half Brewing in the city Saturday afternoon. In addition to getting together while watching the men's team at Xfinity Mobile Arena, it also gave them a chance to watch the women's game on TV against Georgia in their respective NCAA Tournament, in which UVA upset Georgia to advance to the second round in Iowa City.

Gloucester native Joshua Stuart was among the group in town to cheer on UVA. He and his fellow fans are hoping to see a Wahoo victory over Tennessee that would sent them to Chicago.

Click on the above video to hear from Stuart and other fans who made the trip to Philadelphia.

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