UVA men's basketball hosts No. 3 seed Mississippi State in NIT First Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia (19-13) will host No. 3 seed Mississippi State (18-15) in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday, March 16. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

UVA will make its 14th NIT appearance and first since advancing to the quarterfinals in 2013. The Cavaliers are 17-11 all-time in the NIT with a pair of championships in 1980 and 1982.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 all-time vs. Mississippi State and meet the Bulldogs for the first time since an 86-84 loss on Dec. 29, 1988, in New Orleans.

The 2022 NIT bid marks Virginia’s 10th consecutive postseason berth under Dean and Markel Families head coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers are 15-8 in postseason play under Bennett, including a 2-1 mark in the NIT.