UVA men's basketball releases 2021-22 nonconference schedule

UVA Athletics
Virginia basketball
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 09, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia men’s basketball announced its 2021-22 nonconference schedule Friday (July 9). The nonconference slate features 10 contests, including matchups versus Houston and Iowa, and six home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers’ road contest at 2021 NCAA Final Four participant Houston (Nov. 16), the Legends Classic (Nov. 22-23) at Prudential Arena in Newark, N.J., which includes Northwestern, Providence and Georgia and UVA’s B1G/ACC Challenge against Iowa (Nov. 29) have previously been announced.

UVA also hosts Navy (Nov. 9), Radford (Nov. 12), Coppin State (Nov. 19), Lehigh (Nov. 26) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 18) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers travel to James Madison on Dec. 7.

As previously announced, UVA's 20-game ACC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers will only host Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, while only playing road contests at North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.

