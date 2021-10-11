UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong picks up third ACC Quarterback of the Week honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season.

Armstrong is the fourth quarterback in UVA history to win the award three times in one season (Scott Secules – 1987; Shawn Moore – 1990, Bryce Perkins 2019). Only Shawn Moore has won it four times in one year.

Down by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Armstrong directed UVA to three touchdowns including the game-winning one-yard toss to TE Grant Misch with 22 seconds remaining. During the final drive Armstrong twice converted fourth-down throws (16 & 17 yards). Armstrong threw for 183 yards during the fourth quarter.

On the day, Armstrong completed 40 of 60 passes for 487 yards, three TDs and had two interceptions. His passing total was the second-highest in school history and marked the fourth time this season he passed for more than 400 yards in a game. It was UVA’s first win in program history in five trips to Cardinal Stadium and marked the first time Virginia won consecutive ACC road games since 2011. On Sunday, College Sports Madness named Armstrong its ACC offensive player of the week and he was one of eight quarterbacks listed Manning Award’s Stars of the Week.

ACC Football Players of the Week

QB – Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

RB – Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Receiver – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

OL – Dillan Gibbons, Florida State

DL – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

LB – Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech

DB – Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

Specialist – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

Rookie – Malik McClain, Florida State