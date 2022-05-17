UVA, Tennessee to open 2023 season with gridiron clash in Nashville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- While 2022 season is fast approaching, Virginia football fans may be circling a date in 2023.

The Cavaliers will open the 2023 campaign against Tennessee at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on September 2, the two schools announced on Monday. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since 1991 and the fifth all-time.

This will mark the Wahoos' first game at Nissan Stadium since the 2005 Music City Bowl, a 34-31 win over Minnesota.

Virginia finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record and earned a berth to the Fenway Bowl before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Wahoos will open the 2022 season at home against Richmond on September 3 this coming fall.

Tennessee was 7-6 last year and fell in the Music City Bowl to Purdue, 48-45, in an overtime thriller.

The Volunteers have won three of the four previous match-ups against UVA, with the only Cavalier win coming in 1980.