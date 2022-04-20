UVA to retire Zimmerman's No. 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- The Nationals' ceremony to retire Ryan Zimmerman's number happens in June. He'll have that honor bestowed upon him by UVA before the calendar flips to May.

The Cavaliers will retire Zimmerman's number 11 prior to Virginia's April 30 home game against Virginia Tech. The Virginia Beach native will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and fans will receive Ryan Zimmerman tee-shirts and bobbleheads while supplies last.

The game is expected to sell out and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible, according to Virginia Athletics.

This will mark the second number ever retired by the Virginia baseball program. Zimmerman joins player and coach Jim West whose number 24 was retired in 1992. Both West and Zimmerman were part of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2018.

A 2005 All-American for the Cavaliers, Zimmerman was a three-year letter winner for the Cavaliers and a two-time All-ACC selection. He left as the program’s record holder for hits in a season and currently ranks tied third in program history in single season hits (92), fifth in career batting average (.355) and eighth in career hits (250). Zimmerman was selected fourth overall by the Nationals in the 2005 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in the same season, just over two months after his last collegiate game.

Zimmerman retired from professional baseball in February after spending his entire 16-year career with the Nationals. The organization will retire Zimmerman's number during a two-day celebration June 17-18.

