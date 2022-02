UVA, Virginia Tech learn 2022 football schedules

GREENSBORO, NC (WTKR)- The ACC released its football schedule on Monday night, meaning Virginia and Virginia Tech know their complete 2022 slates.

The Cavaliers will play seven games in front of their home crowd at Scott Stadium, while Tech will get six contests on their respective home field. UVA and the Hokies will meet at Lane Stadium on November 26 for the annual Commonwealth Clash.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech will face Old Dominion during the 2022 season. The Hokies will open the schedule in Norfolk against the Monarchs on either September 2 or 3, while ODU will travel to UVA on September 17.

Complete schedules for Virginia and Virginia Tech are below:

2022 Virginia Football Schedule-

September 3- vs. Richmond

September 10- @ Illinois

September 17- vs. Old Dominion

September 23- @ Syracuse

October 1- @ Duke

October 8- vs. Louisville

October 20- @ Georgia Tech

October 29- vs. Miami

November 5- vs. North Carolina

November 12- vs. Pittsburgh

November 19- vs. Coastal Carolina

November 26- @ Virginia Tech

2022 Virginia Tech Football Schedule-

September 2 or 3- @ Old Dominion

September 10- vs. Boston College

September 17- vs. Wofford

September 22- vs. West Virginia

October 1- @ North Carolina

October 8- @ Pittsburgh

October 15- vs. Miami

October 27- @ NC State

November 5- vs. Georgia Tech

November 12- @ Duke

November 19- @ Liberty

November 26- vs. Virginia