UVA, Virginia Tech unveil 2023 football schedules

GREENSBORO, NC (WTKR)- The ACC released the 2023 football schedules for its 14 teams on Monday night, including Virginia and Virginia Tech, giving fans a chance to start planning for the upcoming fall.

UVA will kick off its 2023 season at Tennessee on September 2 and welcome James Madison for its home opener the following Saturday. The Cavaliers' slate also includes non-conference match-ups at Maryland and with William & Mary at Scott Stadium. They'll host North Carolina State and former quarterback Brennan Armstrong on September 22 in Friday night primetime action.

The Hokies open their season with back-to-back home games at Lane Stadium against Old Dominion and Purdue before their first road contest at Rutgers. A non-conference showdown at Marshall also graces Virginia Tech's slate. Brent Pry and company have one weekday game, hosting Syracuse a Thursday primetime showdown on October 26.

The two teams meet for their annual Commonwealth Clash on November 25 to close out the regular season.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech will host their annual spring games on April 15. Each team's schedule is listed below. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Virginia 2023 football schedule:

September 2- @ Tennessee

September 9- vs. James Madison

September 16- @ Maryland

September 22- vs. NC State (Friday)

September 30- @ Boston College

October 7- vs. William & Mary

October 21- @ North Carolina

October 28- @ Miami

November 4- vs. Georgia Tech

November 9- @ Louisville (Thursday)

November 18- vs. Duke

November 25 vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech 2023 football schedule:

September 2- vs. Old Dominion

September 9- vs. Purdue

September 16- @ Rutgers

September 23- @ Marshall

September 30- vs. Pittsburgh

October 7- @ Florida State

October 14- vs. Wake Forest

October 26- vs. Syracuse (Thursday)

November 4- @ Louisville

November 11- @ Boston College

November 18- vs. NC State

November 25- @ Virginia