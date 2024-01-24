UVA, Virginia Tech unveil 2024 football schedules

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTKR)- The ACC released its full 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, including the respective gauntlets Virginia and Virginia Tech will need to run towards hopeful success.

Both the Cavaliers and Hokies will face one of the ACC's newest members, with UVA hosting Southern Methodist and Tech traveling to Stanford. The two rivals will also meet in the annual Commonwealth Clash on November 30 in Blacksburg. Each squad has two open dates during the season.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 7-6 campaign, capping it off with a 41-20 victory over Tulane in the Military Bowl. A good group of offensive playmakers return for Brent Pry's third season, including quarterback Kyron Drones and nearly the entire wide receivers room. The Hokies will also take the field in primetime action, visiting Miami on Friday, September 27, and hosting Boston College on Thursday, October 17.

Tech will visit Old Dominion at S.B. Ballard Stadium on September 14.

Virginia finished 3-9 in 2023 as the Cavaliers continue to build. The Cavaliers' 2024 schedule features Tony Elliott's return to Clemson, a trip to Coastal Carolina and a visit from Maryland. All 12 of UVA's contests will be on Saturdays.

Virginia Tech 2024 schedule:

August 31- @ Vanderbilt

September 7- vs. Marshall

September 14- @ Old Dominion

September 21- vs. Rutgers

September 27 (Friday)- @ Miami

October 5- @ Stanford

October 17 (Thursday_- vs. Boston College

October 26- vs. Georgia Tech

November 2- @ Syracuse

November 9- vs. Clemson

November 23- @ Duke

November 30- vs. Virginia

Virginia 2024 schedule:

August 31- vs. Richmond

September 7- @ Wake Forest

September 14- vs. Maryland

September 21- @ Coastal Carolina

October 5- vs. Boston College

October 12- vs. Louisville

October 19- @ Clemson

October 26- vs. North Carolina

November 9- @ Pittsburgh

November 16- @ Notre Dame

November 23- vs. Southern Methodist

November 30- @ Virginia Tech