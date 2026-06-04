UVA's football showdown with NC State shifted from Brazil to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- UVA football fans in Hampton Roads will get another chance to catch the Cavaliers a little closer to home this fall.

Virginia's scheduled match-up with NC State, which was set to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been moved to Charlottesville, according to a release sent out by the Cavaliers' athletic department Wednesday morning.

The release says the decision was made after an extensive review with operational partners and international stakeholders. Athletic Advantage, the organization putting on the contest, informed the ACC and the two programs that the game could not be conducted.

Wahoo fans who would be unable to make the trip to South America are likely relishing the opportunity to watch the conference clash in the commonwealth. The Wolfpack handed UVA one of its three defeats during the Cavaliers' record-setting 2025 campaign. Now the program's supporters will be able to capitalize on a seventh home game and give the orange a blue a true home-field advantage.

As of Wednesday, the date of the game has yet to be confirmed. Originally scheduled for August 29 at 3:30 p.m, the two schools and the ACC are working with the NCAA and ESPN to determine if the contest can remain on that date, per the release.

The match-up between Virginia and NC State was set to be the first ever college football game held in South America.

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