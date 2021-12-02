UVA's head football coach Bronco Mendenhall to step down after 6 seasons with team

After six seasons with the University of Virginia, the Cavaliers' head football coach Bronco Mendenhall will step down after the team's upcoming bowl game.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.

“In his own, understated way, he had a tremendous impact on our local community with the Thursday’s Heroes Program and with his encouragement of his players to be proactively involved in so many local community organizations.

“He is an amazing colleague to our other coaches and staff, always willing to help wherever it is needed. I have been blessed to have been able to work with him these last four years and I wish he and Holly the very best in their next chapter.”

Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to a 36-38 record, including a 6-6 record this season. According to the university, this is the fifth consecutive season UVA is bowl-eligible during his tenure.

Virginia is expected to receive a post-season bowl invitation on Sunday, Dec. 5.