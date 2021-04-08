Watch
VHSL football region semifinal playoff pairings for local teams

Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 10:20:35-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs begin this week. Multiple schools from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(4) Grassfield (3-3) vs. (1) Oscar Smith (5-0), Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

Class 5 – Region A

(4) Maury (4-1) vs. (1) Salem (3-0)

(3) Deep Creek (5-1) vs. (2) Frank W. Cox (5-0)

Class 4 – Region A

(4) Warwick (4-1) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (4-0)

(3) Warhill (4-1) vs. (2) Churchland (3-1)

Class 3 – Region A

(4) New Kent (4-2) vs. (1) Lafayette (5-0)

(3) Hopewell (3-1) vs. (2) Phoebus (3-0)

Class 2 – Region A

(4) Poquoson (2-2) vs. (1) Nottoway (3-0)

