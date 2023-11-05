VHSL region playoff pairings set for local teams

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — The second season now begins for high school football teams. The Virginia High School League releasing the region playoff pairings on Sunday with several local squads earning top seeds.

Green Run is a number one seed in Region 5A, as is Maury in 5B. The Stallions and Commodores have met in the state semis in each of the last two seasons.

Off of two Class 3 championships, Phoebus enters Region 4A postseason play as the top seed. The Phantoms are on a 29-game winning streak dating back to 2021.

Poquoson continues to flex its muscle in Class 2, earning the top seed in Region 2A. The Bull Islanders were a state semifinalist in 2022.

Here's a look at the matchups for Hampton Roads schools in the first round of the region playoffs. Dates and times will be updated.

CLASS 6 - Region A

(5) Oscar Smith @ (4) Glen Allen - Friday, 7 p.m.

(7) Western Branch @ (2) Thomas Dale - Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5 - Region A

(8) Deep Creek @ (1) Green Run - Thursday, 7 p.m.

(5) Salem @ (4) Tallwood - Thursday, 7 p.m.

(7) Kempsville @ (2) Cox - Thursday, 7 p.m.

(6) Bayside @ (3) Indian River - Thursday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5 - Region B

(8) Kecoughtan @ (1) Maury - Friday, 7 p.m.

(5) Granby @ (4) Nansemond River - Friday, 7 p.m.

(7) Bethel @ (2) King's Fork - Friday, 7 p.m.

(6) Menchville @ (3) Warwick - Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4 - Region A

(8) Jamestown @ (1) Phoebus - Friday, 7 p.m.

(5) Smithfield @ (4) Hampton - Saturday, 12 p.m.

(7) Manor @ (2) Warhill - Friday, 7 p.m.

(6) Gloucester @ (3) Churchland - Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3 - Region A

(8) Booker T. Washington @ (1) Hopewell

(5) Heritage @ (4) Grafton - Friday, 7 p.m.

(7) Tabb @ (2) Lafayette - Thursday, 7 p.m.

(6) Colonial Heights - (3) Lake Taylor - Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2 - Region A

(8) Nandua @ (1) Poquoson - Friday, 6 p.m.

(5) Bruton @ (4) King William - Friday, 7 p.m.

(7) Southampton @ (2) Lunenburg Central

(6) Greensville County @ (3) Amelia County

CLASS 1 - Region B

(8) Cumberland @ (1) Sussex Central - Thursday, 7 p.m.

(5) Franklin @ (4) William Campbell