VHSL unveils 2024 high school football master schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- We're less than two months away from firing up those Friday night lights for another season of high school football and Thursday saw the VHSL announce each team's gauntlet.

The league released the 2024 high school football master schedule, with plenty of strong match-ups spread throughout Hampton Roads all season long.

Maury and Phoebus each enter the campaign looking for repeat state championships. The Commodores are seeking back-to-back crowns, while the Phantoms are chasing their fourth consecutive title. Both are coming off 15-0 performances and Phoebus comes into 2024 on a 35 game winning streak.

Dyrri McCain's group has quite the early season schedule leading up to its Eastern District slate. Maury opens with Maryland powerhouse H.D. Wise on September 6 before visiting Class 6 state runner-up Highland Springs. The Commodores host 2022 Class 4 state champion Dinwiddie the following week before opening up district play against Lake Taylor.

Phoebus will also take on Highland Springs, visiting the Springers on September 6. Warwick and the Phantoms will battle in a marquee Peninsula District showdown on November 2.

King's Fork and Oscar Smith both have their eyes on the Southeastern District crown. Those two teams will meet October 25.

For a complete look at the VHSL master football schedule, click here.