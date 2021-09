TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, Suffolk native and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe homered in back-to-back games against the Minnesota Twins.

On Saturday, he hit a pitch out of the zone to left-center field, extending the Rays' lead to 11-2.

On Sunday, Lowe drove a two-run homer to right field in the third inning, cutting Tampa Bay's deficit in half. The hit marked Lowe's 33rd home run of the season.