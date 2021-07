ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe, a Nansemond River High School alumnus, hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8 on Monday night.

Lowe’s second-inning slam off lefty Logan Allen put the Rays up 4-0 in the second. Lowe is 10 for 87 (.115) off lefties this season.