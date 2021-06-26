Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor agrees to contract extension

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced on Friday (June 25) that the University and head baseball coach Brian O’Connor have agreed to an extension of his contract. The extension will keep O’Connor in Charlottesville through the 2027 season.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program,” Williams said. “He is the ultimate professional, an amazing leader and a great representative of the University of Virginia.”

“My thanks to athletics director Carla Williams and university president Jim Ryan for the trust and confidence that they have shown in allowing me to continue to lead the University of Virginia baseball program,” O’Connor said. “It is a privilege and an honor to have the opportunity to have coached and continue to coach the remarkable student-athletes of this program.

“The University of Virginia is a special place to me and my family. I am committed to this program, our student-athletes, the fans and this great institution. We will keep working to reach all of our goals on and off the field."

O’Connor has led the Cavaliers to unparalleled success since arriving in Charlottesville including Virginia’s first national championship in 2015. With this year’s trip to Omaha, Virginia is one of five programs to reach the College World Series five times since 2009. In 18 seasons at the helm, O’Connor boasts a 750-319 overall record. His .701 winning percentage is the second highest of any active coach in NCAA DI baseball. Earlier this season he recorded his 300th ACC victory with a 9-4 win over Duke on April 23. O’Connor is one of eight coaches in the history of the ACC to reach the 300-win plateau.

O’Connor and his staff have a proven track record of developing talent for the next level. A total of 84 Cavaliers have been taken in the MLB First Year player draft and 28 have gone on to make their Major League debuts.