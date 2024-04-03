Virginia baseball shuts out Old Dominion for the second time this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion baseball has had some strong moments this season, but still has yet to figure out its in-state foe across I-64.

The Monarchs only manged two hits and were blanked by No. 15 Virginia in Charlottesville on Tuesday night, 4-0. It marked the second time this season the Cavaliers have shut out the silver and blue.

Pitching and defense reigned supreme through the first six innings as the teams played into the seventh with no runs on the scoreboard. The seventh inning saw UVA break through. Lafayette graduate Luke Hanson singled to right, scoring Frank Cox product Ethan Anderson to get the Cavaliers on the board.

The Wahoos added some insurance in the eighth, as Henry Ford just missed a home run to right field, but settled for a two-run triple, part of a three-run frame for UVA.

Steven Meier picked up the only two hits for the Monarchs as Old Dominion fell to 15-13. The Cavaliers improved to 23-6.

Virginia pitching punished ODU hitters throughout the night, striking out 14 Monarchs. Eight Cavalier hurlers combined for the two-hit shutout. Brandon Pond took the loss for the silver and blue, throwing 2.2 innings and giving up just one earned run.

The Monarchs open a weekend series at No. 20 Coastal Carolina this Friday, while UVA welcomes No. 10 North Carolina for a three-game set.