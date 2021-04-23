Virginia basketball's Sam Hauser named VaSID Co-Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Sam Hauser (Stevens Point, Wis.) was named Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) University Division Co-Player of the Year, VaSID announced Friday (April 23).

Hauser was also named to the VaSID University Division All-State first team, while Jay Huff earned second-team honors.

In 2020-21, Hauser and Huff led the Cavaliers to their 10th ACC regular-season title and seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Hauser, who transferred to Virginia after playing three seasons at Marquette, was named to the All-ACC first team, USBWA All-District 3 team and NABC All-District second team in his lone season with the Cavaliers. He led Virginia in scoring (16 ppg) and 3-pointers (63), and was second in rebounding (6.8 rpg).

Huff averaged career highs in points (13.0 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.64 bpg). He finished his career as UVA’s all-time field goal percentage leader at 58.5 percent and ranked second with 166 career blocked shots.

Hauser joined VaSID co-Player of the Year Nah’Shon Hyland (VCU), Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech), Matt Lewis (JMU) and Davion Warren (Hampton) on the VaSID University Division All-State first team.

Malik Curry (Old Dominion), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), Darius McGhee (Liberty) and Greg Parham (VMI) joined Huff on the second team.

VaSID Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

VaSID Coach of the Year

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

VaSID Rookie of the Year

Connor Kochera, William & Mary

