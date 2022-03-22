Virginia Beach fifth grader takes aim at golf national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Are you better at golf than a fifth grader? Chances are the answer is "no" when it comes to Jordin de Graaf.

The 11-year old Virginia Beach resident became interested in golf while watching her brother play back when she was just six years old. She decided to give it a try and, as it turns out, discovered that she was pretty good at the sport.

"I think [when I was] seven because I won my first state championship and that was the first big thing that happened," Jordin recalled. "I started getting really into it and I thought I could actually do a lot more and it could go far."

She was right. Jordin has won nearly 60 championships during her young career. Her work ethic and focus resembles that of a tour professional, rather than a grade-school student. She's shot a 69 on an 18-hole course and says she typically works on her game five days per week.

"I try my best to stay focused and do my best and just try to play a good round and then see what happens," she said of her approach.

Next month Jordin will find herself on the national stage. After victories in local, sub-regional and regional championships, she is one of just 80 competitors from around the country who will take part in the Drive, Chip and Putt national championship at Augusta National Golf Club, site of The Masters.

"The first two times I didn't quite make it to Augusta, but then this next time I made it," Jordin noted. "I think we're pretty excited about it."

She should be. The Red Mill Elementary School student has a chance to shine on national television and take home a championship. Jordin just plans to keep her approach the same.

"I'm just trying to do the best I can and win."

The national championships of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition will tee off the morning of April 3 and will air live on The Golf Channel.