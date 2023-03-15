Virginia Beach honors Virginia Challenge Wrestling

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- One local organization has gone above and beyond when it comes to furthering the sport of wrestling and providing an economic boost to the city of Virginia Beach.

Mayor Bobby Dyer was a the Virginia Beach Field House on Saturday to honor Virginia Challenge Wrestling with a proclamation, declaring March 11, 2023, "Virginia Challenge Wrestling Day."

Many things stand out about the organization deserving of such an honor. Established in 1999, the group has held numerous events in Virginia Beach and provided more than $40,000 in scholarships to collegiate wrestling programs throughout the state. The organization's Board of Directors was also key in bringing the VHSL state wrestling championships to the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Perhaps the largest contribution has been the National Holiday Duals, a tournament that began in 2015 and is held each December. This brings more than 11,000 elementary and middle school-aged wrestlers to the area, along with their families, coaches and friends, providing a big economic boost to the Resort City. A middle school girls division was added to the duals last year. More than a few alumni of the Holiday Duals have gone on to claim collegiate national championships, including Kyle Snyder of Maryland, who would wrestle at Ohio State and take home Olympic Gold.

43 states have been represented in Virginia Challenge Wrestling events.

For more on Virginia Challenge Wrestling, including a schedule of its upcoming events, click here.