Virginia Beach native and Dodger's Chris Taylor giving back to local baseball and community

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Chris Taylor wasn't too keen on trying to remember what his batting average was in 2022 when asked Sunday at a meet and greet with a few local youth baseball players.

The Cox graduate and Los Angeles Dodger utility man also put a season, where he his .221, into perspective.

"Going 0-4 or going through a slump is absolutely meaningless compared to what some of these kids are going through everyday," he said.

It was part of Taylor's message during his chat at Beach Fitness and Performance, talking about his partnership with Roc Solid Foundation and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

The former University of Virginia standout will host Driving For Hope at the Virginia Beach Top Golf on November 27th. Proceeds go to CHKD and Roc Solid Foundation to continue to help children who are battling pediatric cancer.

Returning home has plenty of emotion for Taylor, knowing all the heroes he looked up to while starting his career in the 757.

"I had the Mets hat for David Wright, a Nats hat for Zimm (Ryan Zimmerman), Diamondbacks for Mark Reynolds and Justin Upton," he remembered.

Now Taylor, who has a World Series ring and a 2021 MLB All-Star nod, sees the impact his rise has had on plenty of youth looking to follow in his footsteps.

"Sometimes I have to take a breath and realize how fortunate I am," he said.

Which is why he finds important to not only talk to the next generation about baseball advice and tips, but also on why it's important to give back and help the community like he will at the end of the month.

"There's no better feeling than being able to help out those organizations and for them to pass it on and help the kids in need," Taylor said about the Driving for Hope event. "We want to keep building on it. Every year, we hope it gets bigger and better."

Taylor begins his 10th season in MLB in 2023, his eighth spent with the Dodgers. Since being back in town, he's seen an uptick in Dodger blue and that continues to encourage him to pouring into young players who are just starting their baseball journeys.

"It means so much to me because I've been there before," Taylor said. "It doesn't require a whole lot from my part and it can be so meaningful for them."