Virginia Beach native Castleberry promoted to head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, NU (WTKR)- It's been a whirlwind of a week for Cape Henry Collegiate graduate Jack Castleberry that's included upsets, national attention and now, a new job.

Castleberry was named the new head basketball coach at Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday, taking over for Tobin Anderson, who departed to take head job at Iona. The Virginia Beach native served on Anderson's staff since May of last year.

The Knights made headlines on Friday, becoming just the second No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament to knock off a No. 1 seed. FDU topped Purdue, 63-58, winning as 23.5 point underdogs.

Castleberry graduated from VMI in 2007 where he played basketball for four years. He arrived at Fairleigh Dickinson after serving as an assistant with the Keydets and The Citadel, and also worked one year at Tennessee-Martin and two years with the Siena women's team.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished the season 21-16, falling to Florida Atlantic in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.