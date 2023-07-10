Virginia Beach resident teaching dog new tricks during 2023 Shoot the Pier Surf Contest

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Even a week later than originally scheduled, the 2023 Shoot the Pier Surf Contest giving its competitors good waves, bright sunshine, and plenty to show out for.

"Being able to get a little bit of a surf for contest in the middle of July is a pretty good treat," said Virginia Beach surfer Wes Laine.

There was one addition to Sunday's slate, however. One that surfers and spectators have seen over the last two Shoot the Pier contests.

They were treated to Minnow, a two-year-old French Bulldog, taking a ride on the waves before the day wrapped up.

Minnow belongs to Pier House Tackle and Bait owner Traci Mixson, who knew that the canine would be her beach buddy in the shop and in the sand.

"We put her in a life jacket at eight weeks old and got her swimming right away," Mixson said. "I'm a water baby and I needed her to be a water baby as well."

Around that time, Traci's friends encouraged her to put Minnow on a paddle board. One thing turned into another and the French Bulldog started learning how to surf.

"I've always wanted to learn to surf but I have terrible balance. So I decided why not teach the dog instead of me?" she said. "A little scared at first, doesn't like the waves breaking but she's come a really long way and loves it now."

With an orange and blue life jacket, plenty of hands to protect her from falling in the water, and a special board, Minnow is an old pro when it comes to catching a few waves now.

On Sunday, Laine had already competed in a couple of different events when he crossed paths with the dog. As it turned out, his time in the water wasn't over yet.

"Just happened to meet Minnow and started talking with her owner," Laine said. "Found out she'd surfed a couple times so decided to take her out. That was pretty fun and unique."

Her following getting a little bit bigger by the wave with people crowding the shore to see her perform.

"Kids absolutely love watching it, they look forward to seeing her at the surf competitions," Mixson said. "She's got her own Instagram too."

Whether she's running around in Tracy's shop or finding the next contest to surf in, Minnow's beach days are just getting started.

"That's what it's all about is seeing smiles on everybody's face," Mixson said. "My face, her face, she smiles just as well."