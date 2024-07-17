Virginia Beach United beats South Carolina in OT to claim first playoff win

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The first playoff game in Virginia Beach United's history saw plenty of ups and downs, but the organization added another milestone to a 2024 littered with pioneer moments.

Behind an Owen Ruddy overtime goal, United held off South Carolina 2-1 in the opening round of the USL League Two postseason.

United now will get ready for a game Friday night at Townebank Stadium in Newport News, where they'll play either Salem FC or Lionsbridge FC.

After the game went scoreless through halftime, the visitors got on the board first off a goal from Frederic Benedix. After that, Virginia Beach started finding more chances as the urgency of a one-and-done situation started to unfold.

In the 65th minute, they found their mark. Franco Tradatti lofted a pass into the box where Alexander Moody beat Jonathan Munteanu with a header to the back of the net to equalize the match at 1-1.

The score would stay that way for the remainder of regulation and the first 15 minutes of overtime.

In the 110th minute, Ethan Taylor found Ruddy on a cross that the forward settled and scored with the left foot to break the tie.

The Bantams would create chances over the next 10 minutes but could not find a way by United goalkeeper Griffin Potter.

Virginia Beach remains on a tremendous streak as the next round of the playoffs looms. The only time United has lost to a USL League Two team in 2024 was an opening night 1-0 loss to Lionsbridge.

Kickoff for Friday night's game will either 4:30 P.M. or 7:30 P.M., depending on the matchup.