Virginia Beach's Beck impresses, but falls short of State Amateur title

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Evan Beck is doing just fine since regaining his amateur status.

Last weekend, the Virginia Beach native captured the George C. Thomas Invitational title, a national amateur tournament in Los Angeles. This week saw him tee up in the VSGA State Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

"It's great to sleep in my own bed," Beck said on Thursday. "It's a 40 minute drive through the tunnel and it's always nice to play one of these close to home. It's pretty rare."

Beck has looked good this week, finishing the two rounds of stroke play at -9, good enough for second position. He took control of match play on Wednesday, winning his two head-to-head showdowns, and topped Garrett Kuhla, 7 & 6, in Thursday morning's quarterfinal. Beck would fall short of claiming the championship, dropping his semifinal match to Ross Funderburke, 2 & 1, but despite the defeat, continued a strong stretch of play that dates back to the beginning of last year.

"Everything's working, just keeping it in front of me, making some putts, trying to keep it rolling," Beck said following his quarterfinal victory.

Funderburke will meet Grayson Wood in the championship match on Friday.

Beck is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him win the State Open of Virginia and a VSGA Mid-Amateur championship. He's the reigning VSGA Golfer of the Year. Beck regained his amateur status in 2018 after a back injury set him back in his training and competition schedule.

"Competition is competition," he said of playing as an amateur. "I'm not playing for money anymore, but it's still the same feelings of being in contention and trying to get something done and win, so that's all I'm looking for."

The Virginia Beach native will look to defend his State Open title July 15-17 at Independence Golf Club outside of Richmond. We'll have more on Beck's golfing path leading up to the teeing off of that tournament.