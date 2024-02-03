Virginia Beach's Chris Taylor focuses homecoming on giving back

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The pictures, autographs and stories never get old for Chris Taylor.

"It's a dream come true," the Dodgers star utility player said. "There's almost a duty when you're playing at this level."

The former Cox and UVA standout hosting his Home Run for Hope Meet and Greet on Thursday night with the proceeds benefiting Roc Solid Foundation and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

It wrapped up a week of Taylor raising awareness for a cause that still mean so much to him.

"My best friend growing up Kyle Profilet lost his fight with cancer," Taylor said. "That inspired me to start the CT3 Foundation and help kids with cancer."

Thursday night also a chance for Taylor to give the future baseball stars a moment to remember, just like he once had growing up in the area.

"Looking up to guys like David Wright, Michael Cuddyer, the Uptons, Ryan Zimmerman," he said, "being able to fill that role for some of these little kids, it's really special."

The former Major League Baseball All-Star and 2020 World Series champion still gets excited with the amount of Little League teams that come to his events. This year, he noticed a theme in the questions from those players.

"Definitely Shohei Ohtani," he said with a laugh. "I think every team so far has asked about Shohei."

Taylor's team loading up this offseason with additions like the two-time American League MVP Ohtani, creating widespread expectations for Los Angeles to be in the hunt for another World Series.

It's a spotlight that the Cox product loves.

"Playing for the Dodgers, we understand the pressure and expectations that comes with that," he said. "That's why you play."

"Outside of Austin Barnes, I've been there longer than any of them. Kind of crazy to think about, feels like just yesterday I was traded to the Dodgers."

That's the heart of his message to the kids so eager to meet him throughout the week. He's made it this far, they can too.

"Being able to inspire a younger generation, especially here in my hometown," Taylor said, "it means a lot to me."