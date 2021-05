RICHMOND, Va. - On Thursday evening, Virginia Beach's Emily Claesson swam her first U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifying time.

Claesson, a 17-year-old TIDE National swimmer, swam a 58.05 during the 100meter freestyle at the Eastern Zone Speedo Sectionals Meet prelims in Richmond.

The event began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Claesson will join her TIDE teammates who’ve already qualified for U.S. Olympic Team Trials:

Samantha Tadder, 18

Kayla Wilson, 17

Nikki Venema, 20

Elle Caldow, 18