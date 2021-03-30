Virginia Beach's Erik Stock named Big East Conference player of the week

STORRS, Conn. (BigEast.com) - Connecticut junior Erik Stock, a Greenbrier Christian Academy product, was named Big East Conference player of the week.

Stock, who transferred to UConn from Old Dominion, batted .471 (8-for-17) in a 3-1 week for the Huskies which included a 2-1 series victory over Rhode Island and a midweek win over Central Connecticut State. Stock led the league with eight hits last week and was in the top four in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs, runs batted in and doubles.

He was second RBI with five. Stock played the outfield in all four games for UConn last week and did not commit an error but made 10 putouts. He had a multi-hit game in all four, crossing the plate a total of four times with a double and a triple. He also stole three bases. His slugging for the week was .706, his on-base percentage was .500.

For the year, Stock is batting .309 with 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored.