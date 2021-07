MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - Virginia Beach golfer Evan Beck can't stop winning.

Beck, a Norfolk Academy product who won the Eastern Amateur title in Portsmouth just a week ago, won the State Open of Virginia golf championship Sunday afternoon.

After shooting 3-under-68 Sunday, he finished the tournament with a 12-under 201 to beat former Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence by one shot.

Beck's win marks his second State Open of Virginia title, after winning his first one in 2010.