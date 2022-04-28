Virginia Beach's Jordan Williams excited for NFL Draft, future pro career

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With the 2022 NFL Draft just hours away, Virginia Beach's Jordan Williams is excited about his future in professional football.

"The draft is just something that's just super unknown," Williams said. "You just really don't know how it could go. I'm more so excited to see how it goes. I feel like you can only control what you can control. Ultimately, a team's gonna call you, then that's where you're gonna end up going. You really don't have much say so over it."

The Cox High School grad spent the past season as a defensive lineman at Virginia Tech, where he recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Prior to 2021, he played for the Clemson Tigers from 2017-20.