Virginia Beach's Laborn set to return home with Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WTKR)- Khalan Laborn's final season of college football is shaping up to be a memorable one and on Saturday it will include a trip home.

Laborn, a sixth-year senior running back at Marshall, will lead the Thundering Herd into S.B. Ballard Stadium in hopes of handing Old Dominion its third straight loss. It may be a road game for the Herd, but Laborn may hear more cheers in the stands than the average away contest. He's a Virginia Beach native.

"I have a lot of friends and family showing up, so I feel like it's going to be a good time," he said.

The running back graduated from Catholic High School (then Bishop Sullivan) and attended Florida State before transferring to Marshall earlier this year. The decision to get a fresh start for his final season of eligibility is paying off. He leads the Sun Belt in rushing yards (1,061) and rushing yards per game (132.6). His 13 touchdowns also lead the conference in scoring. Laborn's achievements go beyond the conference ranks, as his rushing yardage total and average rank fifth and seventh in the country, respectively.

On Saturday, he'll get the chance to showcase his skills in front of the people who supported him well before he experienced the success he's seeing now.

"The people that I know are coming to the game, that told me they were coming, are the ones that were in my corner when I wasn't playing," he noted. "Playing in front of them kind of just gives me the confidence boost more than nervousness."

Laborn and Marshall have played to their potential in some games, but struggled in others. The Thundering Herd enters with a 4-4 record, but boasts wins at Notre Dame and at James Madison. Last year, the Herd handed ODU a 20-13 overtime loss in Huntington in a Conference USA clash. The two were both part of a group that migrated to the Sun Belt during the offseason.

Old Dominion comes into Saturday's game with a 3-5 mark, 2-2 in conference play. The Monarchs are hoping to avoid their third consecutive loss.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 2:00 PM.