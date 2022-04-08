Virginia Beach's Marc Leishman competing at the Masters Tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach's Marc Leishman is competing in this year's Masters Tournament, where he made the cut following the second round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Leishman, who calls the Bayville Golf Club in Virginia Beach home, is in the midst of his tenth trip to the Masters. His best finish took place in 2013, when he finished tied for fourth. He's also coming off of a impressive 2021 Masters appearance, finishing fifth.

While a national audience gets to experience Leishman's golf skills during PGA Tour events, the members at Bayville Golf Club frequently get a first-hand look at Leishman's golf prowess.

"Watching a world class player play in your own backyard is pretty exciting," Bayville Golf Club president Stephen Whitfield said. "He's become such a part of the fabric of the community in general, as well as the club, and he's so easy to talk to, he really is just a regular person, if you will.

"Then when you see him hit a golf club you realize how special of an athlete he is."

This weekend marks the sixth time Leishman's made the cut, with the chance to compete for a green jacket.