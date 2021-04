AUGUSTA, Ga. - Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leischman earned his third top-10 Masters finish on Sunday.

Leishman entered the final round of the Masters in second place, but fell to fifth place after shooting a one-over 73 in the final round. He shares fifth place with Jon Rahm, who also finished at 6-under.

Leishman's best Masters finish came in 2013, when he finished four shots off the lead for a fourth-place tie.