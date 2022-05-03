Virginia Beach's Marc Leishman hosts annual Birdies & Beers Golf Tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach local and PGA Tour golfer Marc Leishman hosted his annual Birdies and Beers Golf Tournament this week.

The event raises money for the Leishmans' Begin Again Foundation, which raises awareness of sepsis and toxic shock syndrome, while also providing financial assistance to survivors and families.

It's a cause that hits close to home, Marc Leishman's wife, Audrey, having nearly lost her life to sepsis. Now, the two use that experience to give back to others.

"Obviously from where she came from, to start this from what was a pretty bad situation, we've helped so many lives and raised a lot of money, given away a lot of money," Marc said. "It's pretty special to be in a position to be able to do that and to have the support of everyone year after year, even when it is a quick turnaround, is really appreciated by us, but more importantly, by the people who we can help."

The first part of the event took place on Sunday, participants attending the Tee Party Gala where guests had dinner, took part in a live auction and watched a concert.

On Monday, the Birdies & Beers Golf Tournament took place at Virginia Beach National Golf Club.

Following the event, Leishman turns his attention to this week's Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

"I feel like my game's in a good spot, just haven't been putting the results together," Marc said. "Don't feel like I have to really change anything, it's just a matter of playing well in the right week and hopefully we can get a win not to far down the road."

The Wells Fargo Championship takes place Thursday through Sunday.