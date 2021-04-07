Virginia Beach's Ruberti earns her second CAA Player of the Week honor

HEMPSTEAD, NY (Hofstra Athletics, Rachel Vogel) – For the second time in the past three weeks, junior center fielder Jaycee Ruberti of the Hofstra Softball team has collected Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week accolades following a 3-1 week for the Pride.

Ruberti batted .643 this week (9-for-14) with one double and one triple while also driving in seven runs and scoring four. In addition, she reached base 69-percent of the time and went 4-for-5 on stolen base attempts. Ruberti was also instrumental during Hofstra's three-game sweep of Towson, as she went 7-for-11 over the weekend and drove in all seven of her runs during the three-game series.

The Virginia Beach native was solid from the start of last week, as she went 2-for-3 with a walk at Seton Hall last Wednesday. In Hofstra's series opening 2-1 victory last Friday, Ruberti drove in both of Hofstra's runs on one hit.

Ruberti's next outing at Towson included a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with three runs batted in and one run scored, while during the next game, she recorded her second-straight three+ hit performance as she was perfect at the dish (3-for-3) with two RBI and three runs scored with one triple and two stolen bases.

On the season, Ruberti is leads Hofstra and is third in the CAA with 22 RBI, and she is third on the team with a .442 batting average. During conference action alone, Ruberti is batting .471 with nine RBI.