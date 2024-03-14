Virginia Challenge Wrestling honors Tommy McMillan Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Challenge Wrestling's Super States weekend is always special, but this year the organization used it to honor a late longtime contributor to the sport.

The weekend was named in tribute to Tommy McMillan Jr., who passed away earlier this year. McMillan was a recognized figure in the sport thanks to his 40 years of officiating and coaching. He also worked with Virginia Challenge Wrestling and would do everything including helping to set up for tournaments.

McMillan also founded the Colen E. Baker Award, which is given to an individual who makes significant contributions to the sport of wrestling. The weekend saw McMillan presented the award posthumously, which was accepted during Super States by members of his family.

McMillan attended Oscar Smith High School and was in the Navy. Following his retirement in 1999, he became a teacher's assistant.

For more information on Virginia Challenge Wrestling, clickhere.