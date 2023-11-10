Virginia Challenge Wrestling hosts Neptune Challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The high school wrestling season is right around the corner as practices get underway this week all across the state. A local organization is ushering in the 2023-2024 campaign in a big way.

Virginia Challenge Wrestling hosted the inaugural Neptune Classic at the Virginia Beach Field House this past Sunday. The event brought in wrestlers from all across Virginia and North Carolina to the resort city.

The tournament featured wrestlers from kindergarten all the way up through seniors in high school.

Great Bridge enters the season looking for its third consecutive state championship. The Wildcats claimed the Class 4 title in 2023, more than 100 points ahead of its closest competitor.

The Neptune Classic is scheduled to become an annual event at the field house. For more on Virginia Challenge Wrestling, click here.