Watch
Sports

Actions

Virginia eliminates regional host South Carolina 3-2

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Carlson/AP
Virginia celebrates after their win against Notre Dame in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
ACC Notre Dame Virginia Baseball
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 18:26:40-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, Alex Tappen homered and No. 3 regional seed Virginia beat regional host and second-seeded South Carolina 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the Columbia Regional final.

The Cavaliers (31-24) face No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion later Sunday. The Monarchs can clinch the region while Virginia can force a Monday rematch.

Wyatt (3-1) struck out eight and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings to get the win for Virginia. It was his second start and longest appearance of the season. Stephen Schoch had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for his eighth save of the season.

Virginia scored all its runs against South Carolina starter Brannon Jordan (5-6), who struck out five in 2 2/3 innings.

Brennan Milone hit a lead-off home run in the seventh inning for the Gamecocks (34-23).
____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections