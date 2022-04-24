Virginia football hosts Blue-White spring game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, the University of Virginia football team hosted its annual Blue-White spring game.

It marked our first look at a Tony Elliott-led Cavaliers squad after the new bench boss was hired by UVA in December.

During the spring game, quarterback Brennan Armstrong led the Blue team to a 23-0 win over White, giving his group bragging rights over their Wahoo teammates.

The next time UVA takes the field for a game at Scott Stadium will be September 3, when the Hoos host Richmond in their season opener.