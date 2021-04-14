Virginia men's basketball adds Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Dean and Markel Families Men's Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Tuesday (April 13) the addition of Armaan Franklin (Indianapolis, Ind.) to the Cavaliers’ program.

Armaan (pronounced Ar-mon) Franklin has signed a financial aid agreement and is transferring to Virginia after playing the last two seasons at Indiana.

“We are excited to add Armaan to the Virginia basketball family,” Bennett said. “He is a proven guard who has excelled in the Big Ten, and we look forward to having him at UVA.”

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Franklin averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 22 games for the Hoosiers. The 6-4, 195-pound guard shot a team-best 42.4 percent from 3-point range and reached double figures in 13 games, including a pair of career-high 23-point efforts at Illinois and Northwestern. He led Indiana with 26 steals, and recorded four or more assists in four contests. Franklin hit the game-winning jumper with 1.8 seconds left in a home win over then-No. 8 Iowa.

“I’m really excited to join the UVA men’s basketball program,” Franklin said. “The coaches and players really made me feel comfortable, and I love the family atmosphere around the program. My family and I really appreciate the opportunity we have here, and I look forward to making a positive and lasting impact on Grounds.”

Franklin is a 2019 graduate of Cathedral High School. He was a three-year starter for the Irish under head coach Jason Delaney. Franklin averaged 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a senior in 2018-19. He registered 23 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior in 2017-18.