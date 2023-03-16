Virginia opens hopeful run to national title Thursday

ORLANDO , FL (WTKR) — Can Virginia repeat the magic of 2019? The Cavaliers begin that hopeful journey on Thursday afternoon.

UVA returns to the NCAA Tournament as the number four seed in the South Region and will square off with 13th seeded Furman in the first round. The Cavaliers are coming off a run to the ACC title game and enter with a mark of 25-7.

This marks the second meeting between the Wahoos and Paladins and the first since December of 2004. Furman (27-7) punched its ticket to the field by winning the Southern Conference.

UVA has made March Madness a habit under head coach Tony Bennett. The Cavs are making their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance of his tenure with the program and are 13-7 in tournament games with Bennett at the helm. That includes their run to the 2019 National Championship.

UVA and Furman tip off at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in Orlando. With a victory, the Cavaliers would face the winner of San Diego State and College of Charleston on Saturday.