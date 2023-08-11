Virginia Sports Hall of Fame to hold 2024 induction weekend in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WTKR)- For the first time in its 52-year existence, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will hold its induction weekend outside of Hampton Roads.

The organization announced on Thursday that its 2024 induction festivities will take place at the new Henrico Sports and Events Center just outside of Richmond next April. The weekend will feature a sponsor welcome reception on Friday, April 19, followed by the Breakfast with Champions and Hall of Fame Reception and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 20.

Holding the event at a different location will help the Hall of Fame have a greater presence state-wide.

Recent induction weekends have been held at the Westin in Virginia Beach, including the 2023 celebration. A majority of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame's exhibits are spread about Virginia Beach Towne Center.

A new exhibit will soon be displayed at the Henrico Sports and Events Center. It will showcase inductees with ties to Central Virginia and be unveiled next spring prior to induction weekend.

When asked if induction weekends would return to Hampton Roads in the future, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Will Driscoll said "100 percent."

The Hall of Fame’s Screening and Honors Court Committees will meet in the Fall to review open nominations and select the new class of inductees, with a formal announcement targeted for late November. The deadline to submit a nomination for consideration is Friday, September 1.

