Virginia Tech men's hoops postpones second straight home game due to COVID protocols

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokieSports.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been postponed.

Tickets previously purchased/allocated for the sold-out game will be honored upon the game's rescheduling.

Virginia Tech remains in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC's modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.

The latest 2021-22 Virginia Tech men's basketball schedule can be found here.