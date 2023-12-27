Virginia Tech takes down Tulane in Military Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies came out on top at the Military Bowl at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against the Tulane Green Wave.

Playmakers make plays what can we say 🤷#ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/l32lA5lqXc — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 27, 2023

The Hokies were up 41-20, with a ten point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Goin’ out on a high note 🎉#ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/nSqmye3Ol7 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 27, 2023

Virginia Tech finished their season 7-6.