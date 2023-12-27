Watch Now
Virginia Tech takes down Tulane in Military Bowl

Posted at 6:47 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 18:47:06-05

The Virginia Tech Hokies came out on top at the Military Bowl at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Hokies were up 41-20, with a ten point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Virginia Tech finished their season 7-6.

