Virginia, Virginia Tech meet to open ACC baseball tournament

Ben McKeown/AP
Virginia Tech's Tanner Schobel (8) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 22:42:16-04

CHARLOTTE, NC - Virginia (27-22) will open ACC Tournament pool play Tuesday (May 25) with commonwealth foe Virginia Tech (27-23) at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the contest will be carried live Regional Sports Networks as well as WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM).

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Tuesday – 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech: LHP Peyton Alford (2-5, 4.98 ERA, 65.0 IP, 38 BB, 91 SO)

Virginia: RHP Zach Messsinger (2-1, 4.53 ERA, 43.2 IP, 19 BB, 51 SO)

• Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off in the ACC Tournament for only the second time. The Hokies won the only meeting back in 2013.

• The Cavaliers and Hokies will meet for the fourth time this year after Virginia took two out of three games in Blacksburg April 30 – May 2.

• Virginia owns a 105-88 advantage in the all-time series that first began in 1900.

