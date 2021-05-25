Virginia, Virginia Tech meet to open ACC baseball tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC - Virginia (27-22) will open ACC Tournament pool play Tuesday (May 25) with commonwealth foe Virginia Tech (27-23) at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the contest will be carried live Regional Sports Networks as well as WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM).

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Tuesday – 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech: LHP Peyton Alford (2-5, 4.98 ERA, 65.0 IP, 38 BB, 91 SO)

Virginia: RHP Zach Messsinger (2-1, 4.53 ERA, 43.2 IP, 19 BB, 51 SO)

• Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off in the ACC Tournament for only the second time. The Hokies won the only meeting back in 2013.

• The Cavaliers and Hokies will meet for the fourth time this year after Virginia took two out of three games in Blacksburg April 30 – May 2.

• Virginia owns a 105-88 advantage in the all-time series that first began in 1900.

